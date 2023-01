A quick throwback to when Lizzo performed on the 62nd GRAMMYs!

The Recording Academy has released the first wave of performers for this year’s awards show:

Bad Bunny

Mary J. Blige

Brandi Carlile

Luke Combs

Steve Lacy

Lizzo

Kim Petras

Sam Smith

The show airs Sunday, Feb. 5, on CBS, Paramount+, and live.GRAMMY.com.