2023 GRAMMY Nominations

The GRAMMY nominations are in as of today! Here are some of the highlights. You can grab the full list HERE!

The 65th Grammy Awards happen on Feb. 5, 2023!

Record Of The Year

Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA Easy On Me

Adele BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius Woman

Doja Cat Bad Habit

Steve Lacy The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar About Damn Time

Lizzo As It Was

Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage

ABBA 30

Adele Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny RENAISSANCE

Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Mary J. Blige In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar Special

Lizzo Harry’s House

Song Of The Year

abcdefu

Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE) About Damn Time

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) As It Was

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) Bad Habit

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé) Easy On Me

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) GOD DID

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) Just Like That

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me

Adele Moscow Mule

Bad Bunny Woman

Doja Cat Bad Habit

Steve Lacy About Damn Time

Lizzo As It Was

Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA Bam Bam

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran My Universe

Coldplay & BTS I Like You (A Happier Song)

Post Malone & Doja Cat Unholy

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage

ABBA 30

Adele Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay Special

Lizzo Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé Rosewood

Bonobo Don’t Forget My Love

Diplo & Miguel I’m Good (Blue)

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Intimidated

KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R. On My Knees

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance

Beyoncé Fragments

Bonobo Diplo

Diplo The Last Goodbye

ODESZA Surrender

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Melodic Rap Performance

BEAUTIFUL

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA WAIT FOR U

Future Featuring Drake & Tems First Class

Jack Harlow Die Hard

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer Big Energy (Live)

Latto

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs

Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) GOD DID

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) The Heart Part 5

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) pushin P

Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug) WAIT FOR U

Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

GOD DID

DJ Khaled I Never Liked You

Future Come Home The Kids Miss You

Jack Harlow Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar It’s Almost Dry

Pusha T

Best Music Video

Easy On Me

Adele Yet To Come

BTS Woman

Doja Cat The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar As It Was

Harry Styles All Too Well: The Short Film

Taylor Swift

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only

Adele Our World

Justin Bieber Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Billie Eilish Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)

Rosalía Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

(Various Artists) A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

There are plenty more artists and categories at the official GRAMMY site — click here!