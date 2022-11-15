99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

2023 GRAMMY Nominations

November 15, 2022 2:44PM EST
The GRAMMY nominations are in as of today! Here are some of the highlights. You can grab the full list HERE!

The 65th Grammy Awards happen on Feb. 5, 2023!

Record Of The Year

  • Don’t Shut Me Down
    ABBA
  • Easy On Me
    Adele
  • BREAK MY SOUL
    Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous
    Mary J. Blige
  • You And Me On The Rock
    Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
  • Woman
    Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit
    Steve Lacy
  • The Heart Part 5
    Kendrick Lamar
  • About Damn Time
    Lizzo
  • As It Was
    Harry Styles

 

Album Of The Year

  • Voyage
    ABBA
  • 30
    Adele
  • Un Verano Sin Ti
    Bad Bunny
  • RENAISSANCE
    Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
    Mary J. Blige
  • In These Silent Days
    Brandi Carlile
  • Music Of The Spheres
    Coldplay
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
    Kendrick Lamar
  • Special
    Lizzo
  • Harry’s House
    Harry Styles

 

Song Of The Year

  • abcdefu
    Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
  • About Damn Time
    Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
  • All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
    Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • As It Was
    Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
  • Bad Habit
    Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
  • BREAK MY SOUL
    Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • Easy On Me
    Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
  • GOD DID
    Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
  • The Heart Part 5
    Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
  • Just Like That
    Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

 

Best New Artist

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • DOMi & JD Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

 

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • Easy On Me
    Adele
  • Moscow Mule
    Bad Bunny
  • Woman
    Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit
    Steve Lacy
  • About Damn Time
    Lizzo
  • As It Was
    Harry Styles

 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • Don’t Shut Me Down
    ABBA
  • Bam Bam
    Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
  • My Universe
    Coldplay & BTS
  • I Like You (A Happier Song)
    Post Malone & Doja Cat
  • Unholy
    Sam Smith & Kim Petras

 

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Voyage
    ABBA
  • 30
    Adele
  • Music Of The Spheres
    Coldplay
  • Special
    Lizzo
  • Harry’s House
    Harry Styles

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • BREAK MY SOUL
    Beyoncé
  • Rosewood
    Bonobo
  • Don’t Forget My Love
    Diplo & Miguel
  • I’m Good (Blue)
    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
  • Intimidated
    KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
  • On My Knees
    RÜFÜS DU SOL

 

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • Renaissance
    Beyoncé
  • Fragments
    Bonobo
  • Diplo
    Diplo
  • The Last Goodbye
    ODESZA
  • Surrender
    RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • BEAUTIFUL
    DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
  • WAIT FOR U
    Future Featuring Drake & Tems
  • First Class
    Jack Harlow
  • Die Hard
    Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
  • Big Energy (Live)
    Latto

Best Rap Song

  • Churchill Downs
    Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
  • GOD DID
    Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
  • The Heart Part 5
    Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
  • pushin P
    Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
  • WAIT FOR U
    Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

  • GOD DID
    DJ Khaled
  • I Never Liked You
    Future
  • Come Home The Kids Miss You
    Jack Harlow
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
    Kendrick Lamar
  • It’s Almost Dry
    Pusha T

Best Music Video

  • Easy On Me
    Adele
  • Yet To Come
    BTS
  • Woman
    Doja Cat
  • The Heart Part 5
    Kendrick Lamar
  • As It Was
    Harry Styles
  • All Too Well: The Short Film
    Taylor Swift

Best Music Film

  • Adele One Night Only
    Adele
  • Our World
    Justin Bieber
  • Billie Eilish Live At The O2
    Billie Eilish
  • Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)
    Rosalía
  • Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
    (Various Artists)
  • A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
    Neil Young & Crazy Horse

There are plenty more artists and categories at the official GRAMMY site — click here!

More about:
2023
awards
Beyonce
Billie Eilish
doja cat
Grammy
Nominees
Taylor Swift

