2023 GRAMMY Nominations
November 15, 2022 2:44PM EST
The GRAMMY nominations are in as of today! Here are some of the highlights. You can grab the full list HERE!
The 65th Grammy Awards happen on Feb. 5, 2023!
Record Of The Year
- Don’t Shut Me Down
ABBA
- Easy On Me
Adele
- BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
- You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- Woman
Doja Cat
- Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time
Lizzo
- As It Was
Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
- Voyage
ABBA
- 30
Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti
Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE
Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days
Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres
Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
- Special
Lizzo
- Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
- abcdefu
Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
- About Damn Time
Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- As It Was
Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
- Bad Habit
Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
- BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Easy On Me
Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- GOD DID
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Easy On Me
Adele
- Moscow Mule
Bad Bunny
- Woman
Doja Cat
- Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time
Lizzo
- As It Was
Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Don’t Shut Me Down
ABBA
- Bam Bam
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- My Universe
Coldplay & BTS
- I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
- Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage
ABBA
- 30
Adele
- Music Of The Spheres
Coldplay
- Special
Lizzo
- Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- BREAK MY SOUL
Beyoncé
- Rosewood
Bonobo
- Don’t Forget My Love
Diplo & Miguel
- I’m Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated
KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
- On My Knees
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Renaissance
Beyoncé
- Fragments
Bonobo
- Diplo
Diplo
- The Last Goodbye
ODESZA
- Surrender
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- BEAUTIFUL
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
- WAIT FOR U
Future Featuring Drake & Tems
- First Class
Jack Harlow
- Die Hard
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live)
Latto
Best Rap Song
- Churchill Downs
Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
- GOD DID
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- pushin P
Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
- WAIT FOR U
Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
Best Rap Album
- GOD DID
DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You
Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You
Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry
Pusha T
Best Music Video
- Easy On Me
Adele
- Yet To Come
BTS
- Woman
Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was
Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film
Taylor Swift
Best Music Film
- Adele One Night Only
Adele
- Our World
Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish Live At The O2
Billie Eilish
- Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)
Rosalía
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
(Various Artists)
- A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Neil Young & Crazy Horse
There are plenty more artists and categories at the official GRAMMY site — click here!
More about: