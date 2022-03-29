      Weather Alert

2022 Spring Cash Contest Rules

Mar 29, 2022 @ 10:01am

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL Spring 2022 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2022 CASH CONTEST.

https://bit.ly/SpringCashContestRules2022 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://bit.ly/spanishspringcashcontestrules2022 

 

POPULAR POSTS
This Is The One Moment EVERYBODY Is Talking About At The Oscars
Did Lady Gaga Sabotage This Reality Star's Music Career?
Ben and Kelly's $20,000 Gas Giveaway
Missed Connections: The Ficus and The Finger
Community Rallies Behind Woman Critically Injured By Drunk Driver...And Lost Her Apartment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On