2022 Brought UNUSUAL Baby Names

Huff Post graced us with a fantastic list of some of the most unusual baby names used last year and it did not disappoint. In fact, we’re losing it over “Lancelot” and “Awesome.” Check out some of the best ones and what we’re thinking when we see them.

Here’s a sampling of the best ones for girls:

Minnow – that’s a fish… right?

Cinderella – classy

Delight – this is going to be awkward during the Terrible Twos

Katniss – they really just volunteered her as tribute like that?

Sparkle – this feels geared toward a certain career

Canary – when your baby has jaundice and you really like the color apparently

Evermore – just name her Taylor

Chai – who doesn’t love a good tea?

Ibiza – with a “z” or “th” sound though?

Strawberry – stop it

And a handful of the ones chosen for baby boys:

Barley – everyone’s favorite grain? Dragon – why not “Knighthawk?”

Utah – we hear it’s lovely this time of year

Ludwig – this will be awkward if he doesn’t want to make music

Ives – we’re thinking lotion… what about you?

Gilead – that really bad place in “The Handmaid’s Tale?”

Rooster – cock-a-doodle-doo in the middle of the night during teething time

Awesome – because THIS BABY ROCKS!

Lancelot – nice

The full list from Huff Post is HERE!