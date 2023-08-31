2022 Brought UNUSUAL Baby Names
Huff Post graced us with a fantastic list of some of the most unusual baby names used last year and it did not disappoint. In fact, we’re losing it over “Lancelot” and “Awesome.” Check out some of the best ones and what we’re thinking when we see them.
Here’s a sampling of the best ones for girls:
Minnow – that’s a fish… right?
Cinderella – classy
Delight – this is going to be awkward during the Terrible Twos
Katniss – they really just volunteered her as tribute like that?
Sparkle – this feels geared toward a certain career
Canary – when your baby has jaundice and you really like the color apparently
Evermore – just name her Taylor
Chai – who doesn’t love a good tea?
Ibiza – with a “z” or “th” sound though?
Strawberry – stop it
And a handful of the ones chosen for baby boys:
Barley – everyone’s favorite grain?
Dragon – why not “Knighthawk?”
Utah – we hear it’s lovely this time of year
Ludwig – this will be awkward if he doesn’t want to make music
Ives – we’re thinking lotion… what about you?
Gilead – that really bad place in “The Handmaid’s Tale?”
Rooster – cock-a-doodle-doo in the middle of the night during teething time
Awesome – because THIS BABY ROCKS!
Lancelot – nice