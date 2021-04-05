2021 SAG Awards Announced With ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘The Crown’, and ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’ Taking Home the Big Ones
“What’s your favorite season?” “Awards”- Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek. Catherine O’Hara has taken home every major award this year for her beloved role on Schitt’s Creek, but she wasn’t the only one on the show taking home awards. Schitt’s Creek was a favorite at the SAG Awards also taking home “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series”.
“The Trial of Chicago 7” took home “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture”. Chadwick Boseman received another award for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” with “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role”. Viola Davis also took home the top female honor for the same movie.
“The Crown” took home “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series”.
Check out the full list here!