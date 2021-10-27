      Weather Alert

2021 People’s Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Oct 27, 2021 @ 3:42pm

The nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards have been revealed. The ceremony is set for December 7th and will air live on both E! and NBC. Some of the actors/actresses nominated include: Emma Stone, Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett, Adele, BTS, and Lil Nas X.

Nominees for the TV Show Of 2021 include: Loki, Cobra Kai, WandaVision, etc.

Male Artist Of 2021 nominees include: Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, The Weeknd, etc.

Female Artist Of 2021 nominees include: Cardi B, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Adele, etc.

Are you going to watch the People’s Choice Awards this year? Who do you think should take home Male/Female Artist Of 2021?

Adele Angela Bassett Billie Eilish BTS Cardi B cobra kai doja cat Ed Sheeran Eddie Murphy Emma Stone Justin Bieber lil nas x Loki Luke Combs People's Choice Awards Saweetie Squid Game The Weeknd wandavision
