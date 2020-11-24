2021 Grammy Nominations Are Here Led By Beyonce then Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and More
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
The 2021 Grammy’s are coming up on January 31, 2021 hosted by Trevor Noah and now the full list of nominations are here! Beyonce leads the way with 9 nominations followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch with 6 nominations each!
Here are the record of the year nominees:
Here are the song of the year nominees:
Here are the album of the year nominees:
Here are the best new artist nominees:
And Louisville’s own Jack Harlow got a Grammy nomination too!