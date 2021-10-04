2021 Fall Cash Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2021 CASH CONTEST
*This is a National Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL FALL 2021 CASH CONTEST.
https://bit.ly/FallCashContestRules2021
FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://bit.ly/FallCashContestRules2021Spanish
In addition to the one (1) daily $1,000 national prize, this station will be selecting one winner per week, four (4) total winners, to win a pair of admission tickets to Field of Scream ($70.00 retail value) from entries received via this station’s Aptivada entry form found on the station website, https://www.wdjx.com/ The selected winner will be contacted by phone the week following the submission. Prize valid for 2021 season of Field of Scream located at 248 Darnall Ave,Brandenburg, KY 40108, open Fridays and Saturdays September 10th – October 30th, 2021
A local prize winner does not affect the chances of winning the $1,000 national daily contest prize and will still be included in the running for the national contest prize.