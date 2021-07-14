      Weather Alert

2021 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian’, and ‘WandaVision’ Lead The Way

Jul 14, 2021 @ 6:49am

The Daytime Emmy Nominations have arrived and ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ lead the way with the most nominiation with a whopping 24 nominations!

The Marvel series WandaVision has picked up a slew of Emmy nominations, 23 to be exact. Overall, the series was third overall in most nominations for this year’s Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series.

The two stars, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany were also nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress category. ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ are right up there with ‘Wandavision’ with overall number of nominations.

TAGS
daytime emmys Emmys Handmaid's Tale ted lasso The Crown The Mandalorian wandavision
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Former JCPS Teacher Of The Year Talks Alcohol Addiction And Recovery On "Red Table Talk"
You Laugh You Lose: Don't Go In There Moron
Britney Spears Doesn't Trust Her Doctors, Mom Gets Involved To Help Britney Choose Her Own Lawyer
Campfire Cones Look DELISH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On