2021 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian’, and ‘WandaVision’ Lead The Way

The Daytime Emmy Nominations have arrived and ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ lead the way with the most nominiation with a whopping 24 nominations!
This year's Emmy nominations are out, and you've probably got some streaming to do. Here's where you can watch the series and TV movies that scored top nods. https://t.co/ECxKdXBtib
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 13, 2021
The Marvel series WandaVision has picked up a slew of Emmy nominations, 23 to be exact. Overall, the series was third overall in most nominations for this year’s Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series.
The @TelevisionAcad recognized Marvel Studios and @DisneyPlus with an impressive 28 #Emmys nominations! Congratulations to the cast and crew behind #WandaVision and #FalconAndWinterSoldier: https://t.co/m05f0pgBJZ
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 14, 2021
The two stars, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany were also nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress category. ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ are right up there with ‘Wandavision’ with overall number of nominations.