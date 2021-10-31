      Weather Alert

2021 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Oct 31, 2021 @ 4:50pm
Halloween fright

As always, the stars were dressed to impress over the weekend for Halloween and had terrific costumes.

Hailey Bieber dressed as Britney Spears.

Lizzo dressed as Baby Yoda and nailed it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and family dressed as The Addams Family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Mindy Kaling dressed as a strawberry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Bella Thorne dressed as a Playboy Bunny.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Megan Thee Stallion dressed as Cruella.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Ariana Grande as Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Who was best dressed for 2021?

TAGS
Ariana Grande Bella Thorne costume Hailey Bieber Halloween lizzo megan thee stallion Mindy Kaling
POPULAR POSTS
Sandra Bullock In "The Unforgivable"
You Laugh You Lose: Halloweenie
The House From "A Nightmare On Elm Street" Is For Sale
SPANX Boss Gifted Employees With $10K And First-Class Flights To Anywhere
Happy Birthday, Katy Perry!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On