2020 Oscar Nominees…And Snubs

Jan 14, 2020 @ 8:00am

The nominations for the Oscars were announced Monday.   Joker led the pack with 11 nods, including best picture. But three others — Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, and Sam Mendes’ World War I drama 1917 — were not far behind, racking up 10 nominations apiece. Those four movies will compete for the top prize alongside Ford v FerrariLittle WomenMarriage StoryJojo Rabbit, and Parasite.

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) and Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) were snubbed, but we were blessed with this magic on Twitter:

 

Here are some of the key acting categories:

Best Supporting Actress

  1. Kathy Bates
  2. Laura Dern
  3. Scarlett Johansson
  4. Florence Pugh
  5. Margot Robbie

Best Supporting Actor

  1. Tom Hanks (His first in 19 years “Castaway”)
  2. Anthony Hopkins
  3. Al Pacino
  4. Joe Pesci
  5. Brad Pitt

Leading Actress

  1. Cynthia Erivo
  2. Scarlett Johansson (joins the elite two-timer club with double nominations)
  3. Saoirse Ronan
  4. Charlize Theron
  5. Renée Zellweger

Leading Actor

  1. Antonio Bandaras
  2. Leonardo DiCaprio
  3. Adam Driver
  4. Joaquin Phoenix
  5. Jonathan Price

Best Picture (CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE TRAILERS)

  1. Ford vs. Ferrari
  2. The Irishman
  3. Jojo Rabbit
  4. Joker
  5. Little Women
  6. Marriage Story
  7. 1917
  8. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
  9. Parasite

The complete list of nominations are HERE. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, February 24th.

 

