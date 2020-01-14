2020 Oscar Nominees…And Snubs
The nominations for the Oscars were announced Monday. Joker led the pack with 11 nods, including best picture. But three others — Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, and Sam Mendes’ World War I drama 1917 — were not far behind, racking up 10 nominations apiece. Those four movies will compete for the top prize alongside Ford v Ferrari, Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, and Parasite.
Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) and Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) were snubbed, but we were blessed with this magic on Twitter:
Here are some of the key acting categories:
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates
- Laura Dern
- Scarlett Johansson
- Florence Pugh
- Margot Robbie
Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks (His first in 19 years “Castaway”)
- Anthony Hopkins
- Al Pacino
- Joe Pesci
- Brad Pitt
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo
- Scarlett Johansson (joins the elite two-timer club with double nominations)
- Saoirse Ronan
- Charlize Theron
- Renée Zellweger
Leading Actor
- Antonio Bandaras
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Adam Driver
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Jonathan Price
- Ford vs. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Parasite
The complete list of nominations are HERE. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, February 24th.