2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony Must See Moments

From Naomi Osaka lighting the cauldron to the Parade of Nations, here are the inspiring moments from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony. This year’s theme is “United By Emotion”. A lone runner enters the stadium symbolizing the athletes that had to train alone last year. The runner on the treadmill is boxer Arisa Tsubata, who is also a nurse and treated COVID-19 patients.
Noticeably absent are the US women’s gymnastics team who skipped the ceremony to prepare for competition.