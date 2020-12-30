      Weather Alert

2020 Ends With Dancing Robots

Dec 30, 2020 @ 8:51am

It somehow seems appropriate that 2020 would come to an end with dancing robots. A new video from tech company Boston Dynamics shows off its robots performing a full dance routine to The Contours’ “Do You Love Me” – including recognizable dance moves like the mashed potato, the twist, and the cabbage patch.

Previous videos have shown the Boston Dynamics ‘bots doing gymnastics, parkour, backflips, and even washing dishes.

It’s all fun and games now until these dancing robots take over!  What else can 2020 possibly throw at us before Friday?

