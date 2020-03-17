2020 Derby Festival Postponed; Thunder Over Louisville Moving to August 15th
Big fireworks with silhouetted people in the foreground watching
Welcome to the first SUMMER Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Derby Festival! After the announcement of the Derby moving to September 5th, it is only natural that the entire festival move too!
The 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival will be moving with the Derby, with Thunder Over Louisville now being reschedule to August 15th!
The events may not be in the same order, or exactly what we’ve experienced before, but the Kentucky Derby Festival is moving pieces as fast as they can during this historic year.
From the Kentucky Derby Festival team:
Said Gibson, “The schedule may look a little different with events moving into a new timeframe, but our goal is to have Thunder Over Louisville, the miniMarathon, the Pegasus Parade, Fest-a-Ville and the Chow Wagon, and many other events in between.”
The new date for Thunder Over Louisville is set for Saturday, August 15. The Festival will release other new dates as soon as they are finalized. Information regarding ticketed events, participant registration and refunds will also be forthcoming.
“There are a lot of moving parts with all the events. We just ask that everyone be patient as we work to get things rescheduled,” said Gibson. “We will work to ensure this transition to new dates is as seamless as possible.”
Festival fans who have already purchased a 2020 Pegasus Pin need to hold on to them. 2020 Pegasus Pins will still be used when the Festival is held later this year.