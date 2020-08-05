2020 Derby Burger Challenge Is Here
This year, it’s online.
It’s a Derby Festival tradition where you can help pick this year’s ‘Derby Burger’ Champion. The contenders have been narrowed to the top 8 recipes created by local chefs and foodies. Voting is now open online through August 8th to help choose the 4 burgers that will move on to the final round next week. You can visit KDF.org/Beef to vote for your favorite!
Here are the 2020 Top 8 Derby Burger Challenge finalists! They come from all over Kentucky:
- Drake’s Angry Goblin Burger – Alan Lamoureux of Lexington (Chef at Drake’s in Lexington)
- The Big Ed – James Garst of Louisville (Chef at Whiskey Dry by Ed Lee)
- That Frisky Café Burger – Damon Merechant of Jeffersonville
- Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger w/ a Spicy Caramel Drizzle – Timothy Armistead of Louisville (Chef at Sodexo @ Bellarmine University)
- The Big Brown Butter Burger – Greg Schaad of Louisville
- Bourbon BlackBerry Glazed Bacon Cheeseburger – Donna Gribbins of Shelbyville
- Southern Charm – Lori Poe of Mount Sterling
- Win Place Show – Scott Wisdom of Louisville
The burger recipes are judged based on Taste, Appearance, Creativity and Ease of Preparation. The 2020 winning burger will be featured inside Louisville-area Kroger stores from August 26 – September 8. Recipe cards will be available, as well as a showcase of ingredients for shoppers to purchase to make their own Derby Burgers.
The winning chef also receives VIP tickets to 2021 Thunder Over Louisville, 2021 VIP Experience at Waterfront Jam, tickets to 2021 BeerFest, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from Kentucky Beef Council.
We’re ready to try them ALL!