2019 Thunder Over Louisville Airshow Performers Released

We’re just a little over two weeks from Thunder Over Louisville!

Set for Saturday, April 13, the air show will include non-stop military and civilian air acts. The Derby Festival released the full list of performers which includes F-15s, F-16s, A-10s, F-18s, a B-52, and C-130 along with warbirds, civilian acts and parachute teams.

Here is the complete list:

A-10: 163 Fighter Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard

Acemaker T-33: Greg Coyler

AH-1/UH-1: HMLA 773 Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron

B-52: 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale U.S. Air Force Base, Louisiana

Billy Werth: Pitts

C-17: 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

C-17: 157th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, West Virginia

CH-53: HM-14 Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia

C-130J: 39AS Dyess Air Force Base, Texas

CT-142: 402 Squadron Winnipeg, Royal Canadian Air Force

C-130H: 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville

CF-18: 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force

CT-155: 419 Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force

F/A-18: VFA-106 Super Hornet Tac Demo, U.S. Navy

F-15C: 159th Fighter Wing Louisiana Air National Guard

F-16: 482 Fighter Wing, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida

F-16: 180th Fighter Wing Toledo Air National Guard, Ohio

HC-130: Patrick Air Force Base, Florida

KC-135: 161st Air Refueling Wing, Arizona Air National Guard

KC Flight: RV-4 Color Smoke trails

Lee Leet: Super Tucano

Matt Younkin: Twin Beech

MH-60R: HSM-40 military base, Florida

Swampfox P-51 Mustang

T-6: 71st Flying Training Wing Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma

T-38: 80th Flying Training Wing (Euro- NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program) Sheppard Air Force Base,

Texas

Texas Trojan Thunder: T-28

United States Army Parachute Team (U.S. Army Golden Knights)

UPS -747-8

U.S. Navy Legacy Flight

PLEASE NOTE: Aircraft performances subject to change on show day.