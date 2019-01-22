2019 Oscar Nominations are Here: Black Panther, A Star is Born, Roma, and MORE

The Oscars are definitely set to be unpredictable this year, especially the first year without an official host.
“Roma” and “The Favourite” lead with 10 nominations each. Black Panther has made history as the first Marvel or super hero movie to be nominated as ‘Best Picture’.
Of course A Star is Born and Lady Gaga has been nominated across all major categories, except for one major snub against Bradley Cooper for ‘Best Director’. Brad is still nominated for ‘Best Actor’ with Sam Elliott nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and Lady Gaga for ‘Best Actress’. The real show down will be between Glenn Close and Lady Gaga again!
Best Picture
“Black Panther”
“A Star Is Born”
“Roma”
“The Favourite”
“Vice”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Green Book”
“BlacKkKlansman”
Best Actress
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Best Actor
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Original Song
“All The Stars” ― “Black Panther”
“I’ll Fight” ― “RBG”
“Shallow” ― “A Star Is Born”
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” ― “Mary Poppins Returns”
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” ― “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”