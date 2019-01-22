2019 Oscar Nominations are Here: Black Panther, A Star is Born, Roma, and MORE

The Oscars are definitely set to be unpredictable this year, especially the first year without an official host.

“Roma” and “The Favourite” lead with 10 nominations each. Black Panther has made history as the first Marvel or super hero movie to be nominated as ‘Best Picture’.

Of course A Star is Born and Lady Gaga has been nominated across all major categories, except for one major snub against Bradley Cooper for ‘Best Director’. Brad is still nominated for ‘Best Actor’ with Sam Elliott nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and Lady Gaga for ‘Best Actress’. The real show down will be between Glenn Close and Lady Gaga again!

CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST HERE!

Best Picture “Black Panther”

“A Star Is Born”

“Roma”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Green Book”