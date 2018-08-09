2018 MTV VMA Performers Include Ariana, Post Malone and More

The MTV VMAs will be live from New York City on August 20th and by the looks of the list of performers, it’s going to be lit!

Mark your calendars and set your DVR because you’re not going to want to miss what happens at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. August 20th at 9pm is when the party will kick off and include performances from Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder, Travis Scott and Jennifer Lopez!

Look for Ariana to perform her latest banger “God Is A Woman”. I’m predicting since 2018 has been the year of Post Malone that he’ll perform a medley of some sort. Shawn Mendes will no doubt bust out his anthem “In My Blood”. I’m really excited to see Logic and Ryan Tedder to perform their new song “One Day”.

You can see the full list of nominees HERE. But really all you need to know is this. Cardi B has 10 nominations with Beyonce and Jay Z (The Carters) not far behind with 8 nods!