2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Represents Kentucky at Miss America Pageant

Meet Katie Bouchard! She was a 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Princess, AND she’s Miss Kentucky!

Last night Katie represented Kentucky as she competed for the title of Miss America! Unfortunately Miss New  York took home the crown, but this girl is just fabulous. One of her fellow Derby Princesses from this year went all the way out to support her on her big night!

 

She’s such a great girl! I was lucky enough to meet her several times and I always support my fellow princesses! Princess 2009 right here 🙂

