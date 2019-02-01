2 Chainz Joins Ariana Grande For “7 Rings” Remix

2 CHAINZ!!!!!
Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings is already a huge hit. You know it’s time for a remix.
2 Chainz added some freshness to the track as he takes over the second verse.
made a new friend. 7 rings remix out now feat 2 chainz. https://t.co/nRXFrylm4Z pic.twitter.com/cjYr5Gi0Dd
Grande’s flow in the song has been compared to 2 Chainz’s 2011 track Spend It.
The single’s cover art is a pink trap house. How cute.
nicki when she saw 2 chainz on the remix pic.twitter.com/3d0LKDjFWD
First of ALL!! His lyrics wasn't rhyming, he couldn't catch the flow, and we don't allow any type of auto-tune to an Ariana song and he used way to much….
2 Chainz sis….. #7RingsRemix pic.twitter.com/5VBSCQA3hR
