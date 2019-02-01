2 Chainz Joins Ariana Grande For “7 Rings” Remix

2 CHAINZ!!!!!

Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings is already a huge hit. You know it’s time for a remix.

2 Chainz added some freshness to the track as he takes over the second verse.

Grande’s flow in the song has been compared to 2 Chainz’s 2011 track Spend It.

The single’s cover art is a pink trap house. How cute.

 

 

