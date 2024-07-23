99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

14 Years Ago One Direction Was Formed

July 23, 2024 6:23AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Happy Anniversary to One Direction!

The British Boy Band made up of Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik was formed back in 2010. Here’s the moment on the X Factor when Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell and the rest of the judges formed the band and changed our lives forever!

