13-Year-Old Accidentally Swallows Dog Toy Squeaker

October 13, 2022 12:52PM EDT
A 13-year-old kid near Houston named Johnathan Serrano was supposed to be packing for a camping trip.  But instead, he decided to annoy his mom by standing next to her while chewing on a dog toy.  He was making it squeak, and she told him to stop, but he wouldn’t.  So she tried to grab it.  And that’s when Johnathan ducked to get away . . . and accidentally SWALLOWED the noisemaker in it.

The little white squeaker in the toy got lodged in his esophagus, and he could still breathe.  But every time he did, it made the dog toy sound.  It was even louder . . . and funnier . . . when he laughed. His mom took him to the E.R., and even they thought it was funny.  There’s a video of a nurse trying not to laugh.  And his mom says pretty much ALL the other doctors and nurses stopped by his room to see it in person. They put him under to get the squeaker out with a scope, and he’s okay.

He’s actually excited, because now he’s TikTok famous.

