10-Year-Old Makes $6000 Collecting Cans

My Grinch heart just grew 3 sizes!! This kid!

The average 10-year-old probably spends a majority of their time playing with friends, or video games but Sam Rideout is anything but average.

Sam, who is known to his friends and family as “Sam The Bottle Man,” spends his spare time collecting recyclables.

Sam earned a whopping $6000 this year from collecting cans and bottles in his neighborhood.

If you think that amount is surprising you should hear what he did with the cash! Sam used the money to go out and buy Chrismas gifts for sick children in the hospital.

Sam told his local news station \, “It’s kind of cool to see them, and it’s nice to see them having fun instead of just being in bed doing really nothing and not having very much fun.”

Be like Sam this Holiday season!!