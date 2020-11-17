10 Thanksgiving Fun Facts You Never Knew
Here are some surprising facts about Turkey Day that you can share over your holiday meal. Get ready to have your mind blown!! Haha!
- There isn’t proof that the colonists and Native Americans actually ate turkey at their feast.
- The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade didn’t feature balloons!! It featured animals, such as elephants from the Central Park Zoo.
- About 46 million turkeys are cooked for the holiday each year.
- Eight in ten Americans like Thanksgiving leftovers more than the actual meal.
- About 50 million pumpkin pies are eaten on Thanksgiving.
- The first Thanksgiving was actually a three-day celebration.
- Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to be our national bird instead of an eagle.
- Thanksgiving is also celebrated in Canada but on the second Monday in October.
- “Jingle Bells” was originally a Thanksgiving song. (<— SHUT UP!!)
- Thanksgiving leftovers inspired the first-ever TV dinner!
There you go. Now go “wow” your family with these facts about Thanksgiving!