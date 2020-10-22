10 Highest-Grossing Scary Movies of All Time
Y’all ready for the 10 Highest-Grossing Scary Movies of All Time?
With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to dive into some of the best horror movies.
According to stats from Box Office Mojo, here are the 10 highest-grossing horror films of all time.
10. ‘What Lies Beneath’ (2000) $155.4 million.
9. ‘Scary Movie’ (2000) $159 million.
8. ‘Halloween’ (2018) $159.3 million.
7. ‘Get Out’ (2017) $176 million.
6. ‘It: Chapter Two’ (2019) $195.7 million.
5. ‘The Exorcist’ (1973) $232.9 million.
4. ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984) $242.2 million.
3. ‘Jaws’ (1975) $260 million.
2. ‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999) $293.5 million.
1. ‘It’ (2017) $327.5 million