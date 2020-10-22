      Weather Alert

10 Highest-Grossing Scary Movies of All Time

Oct 22, 2020 @ 4:45pm

Y’all ready for the 10 Highest-Grossing Scary Movies of All Time?

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to dive into some of the best horror movies.

According to stats from Box Office Mojo, here are the 10 highest-grossing horror films of all time.

10. ‘What Lies Beneath’ (2000) $155.4 million.
9. ‘Scary Movie’ (2000) $159 million.
8. ‘Halloween’ (2018) $159.3 million.
7. ‘Get Out’ (2017) $176 million.
6. ‘It: Chapter Two’ (2019) $195.7 million.
5. ‘The Exorcist’ (1973) $232.9 million.
4. ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984) $242.2 million.
3. ‘Jaws’ (1975) $260 million.
2. ‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999) $293.5 million.
1. ‘It’ (2017) $327.5 million

TAGS
Halloween scary movie
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE