$1 Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisville

WAS IT YOU?! 1 person, yes 1 PERSON from South Carolina, won the ENTIRE $1.6 billions dollars, BUT, Louisville has a tiny piece of the action too.
The winning numbers for Tuesday’s historic drawing were 5 – 28 – 62 – 65 – 70 with a Mega Ball of 5. The winning ticket in Louisville matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, according to Kentucky Lottery officials.
The retailer that sold the winning ticket has not been released. Two other tickets sold in Florence and Lexington matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball for a prize of $10,000.
How about that PowerBall tonight at $620 million?