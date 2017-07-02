This Zillow Commercial Will Hit Ya In The Feels

Zillow has taken the already emotional and stressful process of buying a home and made it even more emotional. This commercial that first aired in April has the internet buzzing; both with praise and ridicule. Zillow released 7 different ads aimed at attracting home buyers between the ages of 18 and 34, but the one in question crosses age demographics all together and goes right for the jugular. It features a boy, who’s mother has passed away. His dad tries to get him to help pick out a home but the boy couldn’t be less interested.

All seven adds were directed by award winning film maker, Natalie Rae. Zillow Chief Marketing Officer, Jeremy Wacksman had this to say about the ad campaigns.

“We talk with hundreds of thousands of people each year to understand their needs, frustrations and desires when it comes to finding a home so that we can build products to help them. We hear so many incredible personal stories about the different paths people take to home ownership. We were inspired to bring the modern home shopping story to life with this campaign.”

Not all of the ads are tear-jerkers. If you wanna peep out the rest of them, click HERE!