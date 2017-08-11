Zedd Talks Dating Selena Gomez

Once upon a very short time, Zedd and Selena Gomez were an item. As it turns out, dating Selena can be a bit of a drag.

Rumors of a supposed relationship between Zedd and Selena Gomez began circling in 2015. This was around the same time Zedd’s song “I Want You To Know“ featuring Gomez was being played on radio stations every where. Selena even confirmed the rumors in a radio interview when she said that she had “a thing” with Zedd.

The very brief courtship between the two was no walk in the park for Zedd’s family and friends. According to the DJ/Producer:

Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends’ phones. I was pissed. I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.

Zedd is currently single (as far as we know) and Selena’s love life is flourishing. She’s been publicly dating The Weeknd since January.