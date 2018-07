Zac Efron is trying out a new ‘do…and the ‘gram is triggered.

Just for fun 🤘 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:24am PDT



He posted the pic of his dreadlocks with the tagline, “Just for fun”, but many slammed him for “cultural appropriation.”

MORE HERE