YouTuber Logan Paul Apologizes After Massive Backlash

YouTuber Logan Paul is apologizing after his latest vlog caused massive backlash for being in poor taste.

He took his 15 million subscribers to Japan’s “suicide forest” and it quickly went downhill when they stumbled upon a dead body hanging from a tree. He kept rolling, and later uploaded close-up shots of the corpse, with the person’s face blurred out.

Saying things like, “Did we just find a dead person in the suicide forest?” and making several jokes about the victim, while wearing a large, fluffy green hat.

Over 6.5 million people had seen it within a day, and Twitter flooded with outrage.

