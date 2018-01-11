YouTube Dumps Logan Paul

YouTube is officially cutting ties with Logan Paul in the wake of his video showing an apparent suicide victim in Japan. A rep for YouTube said, “In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred. Additionally, we will not feature Logan in Season 4 of ‘Foursome’ and his new originals are on hold.”

Paul’s father issued a statement via Instagram. He wrote, “We all screw up. It’s a part of life. Logan is coming back. That is definite. The amount of love that has been coming out has been unbelievable…If the haters knew how much love was out there, how much support was out there, they would shut their freaking mouths.”

