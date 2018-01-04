When You’re on The News, But Coffee is Life

Pedestrians cross the street in downtown Boston, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. A massive winter storm swept from the Carolinas to Maine on Thursday, dumping snow along the coast and bringing strong winds that will usher in possible record-breaking cold. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

News 4 reporter Tracie Strahan wasn’t going to let something like a silly, live broadcast get in the way of her coffee fix.

With the north-east getting pummeled by what they’re calling a bomb cyclone, many New England residents and business owners have closed up shop. Tracie Strahan is an on the scene reporter for News 4 in New York. As she was covering the weather this morning she happened to see what she thought was a coffee shop owner and it seems impulse took over.

I mean, when it’s cold and early all you really want is coffee.