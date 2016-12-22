If You’re Gonna Rob A Bank, This Is The Most Jolly Way

A man in a Santa mask is who police in Memphis, TN are currently looking for, after he was seen on video robbing the Memphis City Employee Credit Union the other day.

Police reports state that, “At approximately 10:00 a.m., a lone male wearing a Santa mask entered the Memphis City Employee Credit Union located at 4135 Elvis Presley. Once inside, the male handed candy canes to several employees and customers and wished them a merry Christmas. Next, the male approached the teller and handed her a note demanding the money from her cash drawer. After obtaining the money from the teller, the suspect exited the bank and walked eastbound on Raines Road.”

Also wanted for questioning, a particular reindeer with a bright red nose. Could possibly be an accomplice in the getaway.