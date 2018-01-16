You’re Going To Love 99 Year-Old Vikings Fan Millie Wall

99-year-old Millie Wall had never been to a Vikings playoff game before.

You see, Millie has been a fan since the team’s inception. So before the team’s Divisional Round game against New Orleans Saints, the Vikings surprised her with tickets. And now, thanks to the NFL, Millie is headed to the Super Bowl!!

What a finish. Grandma Millie told @nflcommish she wanted to go to the @SuperBowl – @Vikings just got one step closer and Millie’s got two #SB52 tickets! pic.twitter.com/W9d24KoNix — Natalie Ravitz (@NFLNatalie) January 15, 2018

Commissioner Roger Goodell personally came to meet her at Sunday’s game and presented her with tickets!!

Thank you SO MUCH @NFL and @Vikings. Grandma Millie is headed to the Super Bowl! One more to go, let’s #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/vvUoKDTStY — Ashley Wall (@ashleyjwall) January 15, 2018

The Vikings, of course, still need to get to the Super Bowl for Millie to see her home team in her home city in February. They play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philly in the NFC Championship. There’s even a Twitter hashtag, #MillieToPhilly, to try to send Millie to that game, but alas… she won’t be there.

Looks like there will be no #MillietoPhilly. But I’m sure she’ll be cheering on the Vikes from home. pic.twitter.com/wBNxrCX0ci — maury glover (@maurygloverFOX9) January 16, 2018

By the way, here’s how the game ended. AMAZING!