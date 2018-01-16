You’re Going To Love 99 Year-Old Vikings Fan Millie Wall
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 6:44 AM

99-year-old Millie Wall had never been to a Vikings playoff game before.

You see, Millie has been a fan since the team’s inception. So before the team’s Divisional Round game against New Orleans Saints, the Vikings surprised her with tickets.  And now, thanks to the NFL, Millie is headed to the Super Bowl!!

Commissioner Roger Goodell personally came to meet her at Sunday’s game and presented her with tickets!!

The Vikings, of course, still need to get to the Super Bowl for Millie to see her home team in her home city in February. They play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philly in the NFC Championship. There’s even a Twitter hashtag, #MillieToPhilly, to try to send Millie to that game, but alas… she won’t be there.

By the way, here’s how the game ended. AMAZING!

