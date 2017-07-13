You’re Going to 400 Fest 2017

The Brickyard 400 is next weekend in Indianapolis. But, for a couple days prior to the race they put on a HUGE concert. We decided it was too good this year to NOT send you there. So, tomorrow morning listen to Ben and Kelly at 7am to find out how you’re gonna get there. We’ve got your 2 day passes and hotel stay. Now all you gotta do is win. Here’s a hint…winning is gonna take a little patience 😉

Your patience will pay off! You’re gonna see the Chainsmokers, Major Lazer, Mac Miller, Cheat Codes and DNCE! Plus, maybe it’ll be a little cooler in Indy.