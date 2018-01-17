When You’re Famous And Caught Making Out With Someone Who’s NOT Your Girlfriend
By Kelly K
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 6:50 AM

Chainsmokers’ DJ Alex Pall was caught cheating by his girlfriend of 4 years, Tori Woodward…and she savagely posted the video on her Instagram story. The surveillance camera footage shows Alex making out with a blonde woman and grabbing her butt with both hands.

She captioned the video with, “They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought.” She says she’s moving on from this horrible person. Apparently this isn’t the first time he’s cheated on her. Plus, he hasn’t even apologized for cheating.
