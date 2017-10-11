You’ll Never Believe the World Record for the Heaviest Squash!

This sweet Rhode Island grower is first in the world to achieve a trifecta in the hobby of growing gargantuan foods!! He holds the world records for heaviest pumpkin, longest long gourd and now, heaviest squash!! Weighing in a 2,118 pounds:

Man gets world record for growing heaviest squash at 2,118 pounds; holds record for heaviest pumpkin, longest gourd. https://t.co/fMJv7v1N5W pic.twitter.com/t0CnioGHKJ — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2017

Holy squash!

His fruit is headed to New York City, where it will be on display this month at the New York Botanical Garden.