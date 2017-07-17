You’ll Never Believe What Doctors Found In Her Eye

A 67-year-old woman was scheduled for cataract surgery when the operating team discovered a “blueish mass” of 17 contact lenses in her eye. Upon further inspection… the team found a further 10 individual lenses!!
Yep – 27 total.
An ophthalmologist trainee, explained: “None of us have ever seen this before. It was such a large mass. All the 17 contact lenses were stuck together. We were really surprised that the patient didn’t notice it because it would cause quite a lot of irritation while it was sitting there.”
The patient, who’s been wearing contacts for 35 years, was “quite shocked.”
