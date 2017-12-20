You’ll Fall In Love With This Singing Grocery Store Clerk
By Ben Davis
|
Dec 20, 2017 @ 5:29 AM

Guilherme Assuncao was testing the new sound system at Russo’s supermarket in Watertown, Massachusetts when he started to sing.

Everyone shopping was like, “wth?” Shoppers were blown away by his talent.

He’s now going viral.

