You Too Can Live The Swift Life

Taylor Swift is everywhere. She’s on UPS trucks, on Demand on DirectTV and now, in the app store!

Ready yourself for a social platform for Taylor Swift fans. Not a lot is known about the app just yet, but if celebrity apps from the likes of Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian are any indication, count on a lot of in app purchases to get the full effect. But, it’s Taylor! There’s guaranteed to be a ton of exclusive content and probably lots of opportunity for concert tickets and once in a lifetime chances. The Swift Life is set to launch sometime before the end of 2017. Find out more about the app and see a promotional video HERE.

In other news, Taylor is also launching her own line of emojis called, of course, Taymojis. .