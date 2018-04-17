You Should Be Following Ed Sheeran’s Security Guard on Instagram

Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The name Kevin Myers may not mean much to you. But if you’ve had the opportunity to meet Ed Sheeran, then you have also met Kevin Myers.

Kevin is Ed Sheeran’s personal body guard. He’s there for the meet and greets, he’s at the concerts, he’s there for the dinners, the nights on the town and even there when Ed’s on vacation. Apparently the two are pretty close – as you’d almost expect them to be considering the amount of time they spend together.

Ed was hired in 2015 when fans started getting a little too touchy feely and has been ever present, ever since.

He started an Instagram account on April 7th and has already amassed 318,000 followers. Here are some pretty cool moments.

#bareback A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on Apr 7, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

There are a bunch more HERE and they’re all incredible!