You Have To Give This Church An “A” For Effort With The Sacrament They Were Trying To Offer

A judge in Indiana ruled The First Church of Cannabis can’t use marijuana as a “holy sacrament.”

The church actually was started 3 years ago and was trying to use Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act saying it allowed for a religious exemption from state and federal prohibitions on marijuana. But a judge was all, NOPE. The judge said the church would likely become a target for thieves, gangs and drug dealers. It would also make it more difficult for the police to enforce existing drug laws.

The First Church of Cannabis will be able to continue as a church, they just can’t use pot as a “holy sacrament” or sell it in their gift shop.

