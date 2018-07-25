If you have $200 and want to fly to California, you can party in the ‘Scream’ house!

Two guys in Santa Rosa, CA dropped $22,000 to rent out the house featured in the movie “Scream” for a scary rager with a museum twist the weekend before Halloween. Tickets to the party are $200 but overnight packages sold out in 2 days. They are tricking out the house with a bunch of scary surprises. And, get this … for the right price you can have the guy behind Ghostface’s voice, Roger Jackson, call and harass you just like in the movie.

There will also be a ton of memorabilia from the film showcased in the property’s 2 barns for fans to see.

