You Can Buy OJ’s Famous Ford Bronco

The Ford Bronco made famous by the OJ Simpson “chase” is headed to Pawn Stars!

It wasn’t long after OJ made the White Ford Bronco “famous”, it seemed the entire line of SUV’s disappeared. Ford has recently announced their return to the market place, though and they look pretty awesome.

All of that aside, the actual vehicle that OJ sat in during the “at the speed limit” chase all across Los Angeles is headed to Pawn Stars! Owner of the vehicle Mike Gilbert had this to say about it:

“Not many people realize it’s for sale … and I just thought it was a really cool thing to put on the show,” says “Pawn Stars” personality Rick Harrison, who co-owns World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. “I never glorify gangsters or murderers on the show … and I think OJ is a douchebag … who did some really bad things. I’m a dad with six kids and I’m trying to teach each of them a little bit of morality. “But I felt it would be good for the show and I figured I’d give it a shot.”

Owner of the Las Vegas-based World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, Rick Harrison, has made it a practice to not accept any OJ related merchandise into his store saying he “hates that kinda stuff in his store”.

In the episode, Rick and Chumlee will take a test drive in the Bronco. That won’t be weird at all. This particular episode of Pawn Stars titled “If The Pawn Don’t Fit” will air at 10pm on August 14th on the History Channel. Set your DVR!