Yet ANOTHER Argument That Jack Shouldn’t Have Died In ‘Titanic’

Guys…there is still someone ticked off Jack didn’t make it in Titanic and is laying out an argument that Jack would have fought harder to survive than what we saw in the movie. Science enthusiast Neil deGrasse Tyson said, “Whether or not he could’ve been successful, I would’ve tried more than once. You try once. ‘Oh, this is not gonna work. I will just freeze to death in the water.’ No, excuse me. No! The survival instinct is way stronger than that in everybody, especially in that character. He’s a survivor, right? He gets through. He gets by.” He said, “I’ll tell you this, if that character was Matt Damon from ‘The Martian,’ he would’ve made an outboard motor and saved everybody. This is how science can help you!”

