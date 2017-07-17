Yes…That WAS Ed Sheeran On “Game of Thrones” Last Night…

Yep…that Ed Sheeran cameo we told you was coming happened last night on the season 7 premiere of “Game of Thrones.”

He played a folksy campfire song before breaking bread with Arya Stark. It was about halfway through the episode when Arya crossed paths with Sheeran (whose character is simply listed as “Man #1” and called simply “Ed”) and a gang of wayward soldiers in the woods.

She complimented his singing and sat down for a warm meal with the men, exchanging a few short lines with Ed.

