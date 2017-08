There was a pic of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom riding to an Ed Sheeran concert together on a motorcycle that got people wondering if they might be dating again. Yep…seems to be the case.

A source says. “They have never cut communication since they broke up” (in March). “They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again.”

Here’s hoping for some more naked-Orlando-on-a-paddleboard pics…

