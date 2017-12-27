The Only Year End Mash-Up You Need
By Garfield
|
Dec 27, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
A woman uses her smartphone to take picture of fireworks while celebrating the New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion near the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

This year end mash-up is by far the best one I’ve heard in a really long time. In a year that brought us a ton of down tempo songs, it’s good to see them mixed up like this!

Track List:
The Weekend – I Feel It Coming
Little Mix – Touch
Luis Fonsi – Despacito
Charlie Puth – Attention
Chainsmokers – Paris
Bruno Mars – Versace on The Floor
Chainsmokers – Something Just Like This
Zedd/Alessia Cara – Stay
Sam Smith – Too Good at Goodbye
Logic – 1 800 273 8255
Cheat Codes/Demi Lovato – No Promises
Charlie Puth – How Long
Calvin Harris – Slide
Camila Cabello – Havana
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Halsey – Now Or Never
Julia Michaels – Issues
Maroon 5 – What Lovers Do
Katy Perry – Bon Apetit
Liam Payne – Get Low
Liam Payne – Strip That Down
Steve Aoki/Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin Me Back
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Selena Gomez – Bad Liar
Katy Perry – Swish Swish
Selena Gomez – Fetish
Post Malone – Congratulations
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Lorde – Green Light
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
Khalid – Young, Dumb and Broke
Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Kendrick Lamar – Humble
DJ Khaled – I’m The One

