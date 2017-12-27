The Only Year End Mash-Up You Need

This year end mash-up is by far the best one I’ve heard in a really long time. In a year that brought us a ton of down tempo songs, it’s good to see them mixed up like this!
Track List:
The Weekend – I Feel It Coming
Little Mix – Touch
Luis Fonsi – Despacito
Charlie Puth – Attention
Chainsmokers – Paris
Bruno Mars – Versace on The Floor
Chainsmokers – Something Just Like This
Zedd/Alessia Cara – Stay
Sam Smith – Too Good at Goodbye
Logic – 1 800 273 8255
Cheat Codes/Demi Lovato – No Promises
Charlie Puth – How Long
Calvin Harris – Slide
Camila Cabello – Havana
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Halsey – Now Or Never
Julia Michaels – Issues
Maroon 5 – What Lovers Do
Katy Perry – Bon Apetit
Liam Payne – Get Low
Liam Payne – Strip That Down
Steve Aoki/Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin Me Back
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Selena Gomez – Bad Liar
Katy Perry – Swish Swish
Selena Gomez – Fetish
Post Malone – Congratulations
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Lorde – Green Light
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
Khalid – Young, Dumb and Broke
Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Kendrick Lamar – Humble
DJ Khaled – I’m The One