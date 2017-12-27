The Only Year End Mash-Up You Need

A woman uses her smartphone to take picture of fireworks while celebrating the New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion near the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

This year end mash-up is by far the best one I’ve heard in a really long time. In a year that brought us a ton of down tempo songs, it’s good to see them mixed up like this!

Track List:

The Weekend – I Feel It Coming

Little Mix – Touch

Luis Fonsi – Despacito

Charlie Puth – Attention

Chainsmokers – Paris

Bruno Mars – Versace on The Floor

Chainsmokers – Something Just Like This

Zedd/Alessia Cara – Stay

Sam Smith – Too Good at Goodbye

Logic – 1 800 273 8255

Cheat Codes/Demi Lovato – No Promises

Charlie Puth – How Long

Calvin Harris – Slide

Camila Cabello – Havana

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Halsey – Now Or Never

Julia Michaels – Issues

Maroon 5 – What Lovers Do

Katy Perry – Bon Apetit

Liam Payne – Get Low

Liam Payne – Strip That Down

Steve Aoki/Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On

Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin Me Back

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

Selena Gomez – Bad Liar

Katy Perry – Swish Swish

Selena Gomez – Fetish

Post Malone – Congratulations

Migos – Bad and Boujee

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Lorde – Green Light

Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

Khalid – Young, Dumb and Broke

Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry

Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Kendrick Lamar – Humble

DJ Khaled – I’m The One