This Wrong Number Text Is Going Viral
By Ben Davis
Aug 10, 2017 @ 7:09 AM

Justin Campbell just graduated and is going viral after he shared screenshots of a text conversation that began when he accidentally sent a photo of himself and a friend at their graduation from Coastal Carolina University to a total stranger.

Real estate agent Roger Hawkins, received the text and sent Justin back a thumbs up and a link to some motivational speeches. “Congrats fellas,” Hawkins wrote. “The [sky’s] the limit.”

The pair are hoping the Ellen show will reach out and help them meet.

 

**AND BY THE WAYYYYY, we texted Roger and he responded! Yay we love you Roger!**

 

 

 

