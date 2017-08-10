This Wrong Number Text Is Going Viral

Justin Campbell just graduated and is going viral after he shared screenshots of a text conversation that began when he accidentally sent a photo of himself and a friend at their graduation from Coastal Carolina University to a total stranger.

Accidentally sent these pics to the wrong number yesterday. The response was legit tho✊🏿🙌🏿… Really made me smile pic.twitter.com/WDo0G0pOiY — King Bob (@YoungGus10) August 5, 2017

Real estate agent Roger Hawkins, received the text and sent Justin back a thumbs up and a link to some motivational speeches. “Congrats fellas,” Hawkins wrote. “The [sky’s] the limit.”

The pair are hoping the Ellen show will reach out and help them meet.

Graduation texts sent to a wrong number become a beacon of positivity

**AND BY THE WAYYYYY, we texted Roger and he responded! Yay we love you Roger!**