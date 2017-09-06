Is This The WORST Tinder Date Ever?

A girl had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a window while trying to retrieve her own poop – all while at the home of a Tinder date. 💩😂😱

An eventful evening for Temple fire crews. https://t.co/FNbCNuVu5z pic.twitter.com/gZS8Cpmn9q — Avon Fire & Rescue (@AvonFireRescue) September 5, 2017

So many questions.

She had been out for a romantic meal with Liam Smyth before they went back to his place for a nightcap.

Here’s where it gets interesting. She went to the bathroom and clogged the toilet!! So in a panic, she picked up her poo and threw it out the window – but it fell down into a narrow gap between the neighboring property.

She had no choice but to confess to her date who then helped lower her out of the bathroom window into the gap between the houses in an attempt to retrieve it!!

But she got wedged upside down and then eventually had to be rescued by firefighters.

Liam detailed this whole story (and you really have to read his play by play) on a GoFundMe page to replace the broken window and good news… despite his date’s awkward ending, they did see each other again. Oh…and Liam is splitting the extra money raised between two charities. One that provides flushing toilets in developing countries and another helping the firefighters who rescued his date. Win/win.

